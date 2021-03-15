BREAKING: Limerick school forced to close tomorrow due to 'no notice' of Irish Water works

A LIMERICK city school, which only reopened fully today, has been forced to close again tomorrow due to Irish Water carrying out mains repair works.

A furious chairperson of St Brigid's NS board of management, Br James L Dormer told the Leader, "Irish Water didn't have the manners to give us any type of notice that there would be no water tomorrow".

"We got no official notice from Irish Water that the school was going to be without water," he said.

The Christian Brother described it as "a complete lack of courtesy to the school, staff, parents and children".

Irish Water tweeted earlier this Tuesday that, "Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Parkway, Norwood Park, Granville Park, Lynwood Park and surrounds from 11.30am until 3.30pm on March 16".

Br Dormer said this is how St Brigid's NS in Singland learned they would have no water.

"The school only found out thanks to the vigilance of an SNA who spotted it on Twitter and then notified the school principal. The school contacted Irish Water and asked them to postpone the maintenance work until 2.30pm when the children would be going home or put it off until Monday, March 29 when the school would be closed for two weeks for the Easter holidays and they said no.

"They said this has been planned for some time. If it has been planned for some time then surely to goodness they have the time to notify the school of the works. Today was the first day back of all children since Christmas and on the second day we have to close again," said Br Dormer.

St Brigid's NS sent out a message to the parents this Monday evening informing them of the closure.

"Having to notify parents at the 11th hour that school is going to be closed the next day is anything but acceptable. A number of parents would be working and will have to make other arrangements regarding child minding as they would have assumed their children would be in school. There are over 500 children.

"These parents have been home schooling their children for months and they are back home again tomorrow. It is most inconsiderate of Irish water. The board of management is not happy with this arrangement," said Br Dormer.

He also asked what would have happened if the SNA hadn't spotted the Tweet, children came to school as normal and had no water to flush toilets or wash their hands in a global pandemic.

Irish Water has also been criticised on social media for the short notice of the mains repair work. The Leader has sent a query to Irish Water and is awaiting a reply.