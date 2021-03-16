Three in court for not wearing masks in Limerick shops

COURT prosecutions have been initiated against three young men who are accused of not-wearing face masks in retail settings in Limerick late last year.

The three defendants were summonsed to appear before Limerick District Court after they failed to pay Fixed Charge Notices which were issued under the temporary public health regulations.

Myles Casey, aged 27, of Clonlong, Southill is accused of breaching the regulations at Spar, Roxboro Road on December 8, 2020; John Luke Ryan, aged 18, of Cluain Dubh, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle is before the court in relation to an incident at the Crescent Shopping Centre on December 10, last while James Michael Casey, aged 18, of Toppins Field, Rathbane is also accused of breaching the regulations at the Crescent Shopping Centre on the same date.

When the cases came before Limerick District Court last week, solicitors representing the three defendants said they were not aware of the specific allegations as the paperwork had been served directly on their clients – none of whom were present in court.

Judge Patricia Harney directed gardai to provide copies of the documentation to each of the solicitors and she adjourned the matter to the end of May.

Meanwhile new figures show Limerick gardai have issued more than 1,000 fines for breaches of Covid regulations to date.

As of March 12, a total of 1,050 Fixed Charged Notices had been issued across the Limerick division – up from 993 the previous week.

Most of the FCNs related to non-essential travel (outside the 5km limit) while a significant number relate to house parties and other illegal gatherings.

A number of prosecutions relating to more serious breaches are due before the courts in the coming weeks.