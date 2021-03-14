BREAKING: Lowest daily case numbers in 2021 as Limerick's Covid-19 figures confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday March 13, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Less than five of these cases have been attributed to Limerick, the lowest daily total for Limerick in 2021.

Limerick's 5 day moving average is now at 19, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 146.2 (The national average is 150) Meanwhile the total number of new cases during last 14 days is now 285.

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 187 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 349 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

426,819 people have received their first dose

162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.