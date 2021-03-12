Popular Limerick walkway to close for upgrade

A POPULAR Limerick walkway is to close for some vital upgrades from Monday.

The Red Path in Corbally which starts at the old toll house on Athlunkard Bridge and continues to the bottom of the Mill Road will be closed from 8am on Monday March 15 and will reopen the following Friday March 19 at 17:00.

Work kicked off on the improvements yesterday, with ropes put in place on parts of the route where a fence will be put in.

Other works will allow for surface overlay including 500 metres length of red asphalt concrete, to ensure the walkway retains its unique character.

Corbally-based Labour councillor Conor Sheehan has welcomed the works, saying they are long overdue.

“The council is envisaging the possibility of constructing a ramp as the path is not wheelchair accessible at one end. They are hopeful they can do this. They are also looking at the possibility at doing something at the back,” he said.

“It is a long time coming, I’ve been working on this since I was elected trying to lobby officials and trying to find money to get this over the line. I feel there are parts of Corbally neglected in terms of investment. I’ve been trying to get money put into the area, especially the Mill Road, given how well used the road is since the onset of Covid-19,” he said.