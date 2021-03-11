Suspended sentence for Limerick businessman who was caught transporting cannabis

A LIMERICK businessman who was caught transporting a significant quantity of cannabis has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Greg Glynn, 35, who has an address at Log na gCapall, South Circular Road, Limerick had pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply on May 18, 2017.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the drugs, which had an estimated value of almost €20,000 were found in a car which was stopped near Banogue at around 5.45pm.

Sergeant Martin McCarthy of the divisional drugs unit said the defendant did not own the car and that €3,000 in cash was found hidden behind a skirting board during a follow-up search of his home.

“We believe it is the proceeds of drugs dealing,” he told John O’Sullivan, BL, prosecuting.

Mark Nicholas, SC, said his client, who runs a stone masonry business, took responsibility for the cannabis when arrested and admitted he had been asked to drop off a package by his “weed guy” after he bought some cannabis for his own personal use.

“He was asked by the owner to do a favour and to bring a bag for another fellow,” he told the court adding that his client was travelling to a bog near Athlacca for work when he was stopped.

Mr Nicholas said his client was disputing Sgt McCarthy’s assertion that he had used another person’s car in an attempt to evade gardai.

“He didn’t want to get his car dirty,” he said adding that while gardai are entitled to have their beliefs and suspicions they cannot be allowed to replace evidence.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said he was noting the delay in bringing the case before the courts due to issues regarding forensic analysis.

He said Mr Glynn’s previous good record and his “impressive portfolio of work” were also mitigating factors.

“He has gotten on with his life, he is contributing to society,” he commented adding he was satisfied, despite the garda reservations, that the defendant’s role was that of a courier.

A three year prison sentence was imposed which Judge O’Donnell fully suspended.