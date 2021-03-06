International buyers think a home in new Limerick development is a steal

WE MAY be dreaming about beach resorts in the United Arab Emirates but it turns out some Dubai denizens are thinking about Limerick.

Lisa Kearney, of Rooney Auctioneers, reports strong interest from Dubai, as well as Singapore, the UK and Dublin in an exclusive new city development.

Revington Gardens, North Circular Road has just come on the market. Buyers of any of the 13 homes will be very lucky.

Six of the houses – three storey, four bedroom, A2 rated, spacious, detached houses have been released for purchase. They are priced at €625,000. The remaining seven houses are a mix of five bedroom and a different type of four bedroom.

Despite the price, Ms Kearney said there has been interest from all over the world.

“We have had people from Dubai, Singapore, UK, Dublin all wanting to relocate to Limerick. It is a brand new exclusive little estate. They are absolutely stunning houses and tick all the boxes of what people want now – a home office, A2 rated and the location.

“It is a super location yet you are nice and private because you are tucked away off the main Northern Circular Road. You can walk to everything,” said Ms Kearney.

Some want to purchase houses in Revington Gardens without even seeing them.

“Unfortunately with Covid restrictions we can’t do full viewings but we have the photographs and virtual tours. We have two pending – they want to put down a booking deposit but we are saying to them we would prefer them to come in and ‘touch and feel’ when the restrictions are lifted,” said Ms Kearney, who hasn’t been surprised by the level of interest to date in houses in this price bracket “such is the demand for Limerick property”.

“There is huge confidence, huge strength, huge interest in Limerick city and county at the moment and especially in the city for the amenities we can offer,” she said.

Ms Kearney asks what one of the houses in Revington Gardens, North Circular would cost in Dublin?

“1.4m / €1.5m easily and that is probably on the outskirts of Dublin,” she said.

Last year, a number of local auctioneers told the Leader about the new Covid-induced trend of people being able to – and wanting to work from home in Limerick – due to the price of property here compared to other cities.

The most common question they were being asked is, “What’s the broadband speed like?”

The relocating trend is certainly continuing in 2021 in Revington Gardens.