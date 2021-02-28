Limerick hotel shows great fore-sight as new golf partnership tees off

Management at the Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West have shown great fore-sight in expanding the business.

The hotel is set to tee-off at the Newcastle West Golf Club, known as one of the friendliest in Munster, with a full catering service provided by its chefs.

Government rules on relaxing lockdown regulations will determine when the clubhouse re-opens for the first time since Covid-19 arrived.

Former club chairman Richard Collins, who played a key role in brokering the deal, said the golf course itself has been maintained immaculately and will be ready to welcome members back as soon as restrictions ease.

“With such a beautiful course, we want to provide the finest food and exceptional service to our members, visitors, and the local community. We are delighted that when dining and beverage venues reopen this year, we will be in a position to do just that, in partnership with the owners, management and staff of Longcourt House Hotel,” he said.

​“We have no doubt that this exceptional and exciting collaboration will ensure our club will continue to thrive and evolve in the years ahead and we look forward to working with Mario, Ela and the entire Longcourt team in achieving our objectives”

Mario and Ela Puchowski, who will represent the Longcourt at the golf club, say they are looking to bring the same level of professionalism, dedication and talent to the clubhouse.

Just a little over a year ago they took over at the helm of the four-star hotel owned by Jim and Mary Long.

In a year which saw three lockdowns and much uncertainty, and by working with an energetic and eager team, they oversaw the hotel securing the All Ireland four-star hotel award by the Business All Stars and rave reviews from the local community and visiting guests.

“Our aim for Longcourt House Hotel always was and still is, to ensure it is the number one hotel in the area, and with Longcourt at Newcastle West Golf Club we are committed to making it one of the best golf clubhouses in the country. Together with Newcastle West Golf Club we are making a significant investment into not just the facilities but with the marketing and branding of the venue also,” Mario said.

As at the hotel itself, executive chef Eamon Long will oversee the kitchen operations at the clubhouse.

Operations manager Ela Puchowska added: “We plan together, we work together and we rise together.”

Exactly when the venue will reopen will be determined by government guidelines, but both the team at Longcourt House Hotel and Newcastle West Golf Club are wasting no time and plans are underway for the renovations and upgrades.

“​It’s fair to say the date deadline is a little unknown, however we are hopeful the summer will bring better times and a reopening of the hospitality industry across the board,” deputy manager Evelyn Lenihan said.

Whilst not present at the announcement, Mario said the Longs are very excited by the hotel’s new partnership with Newcastle West Golf Club.

“They haven’t been back since this pandemic started but we speak a couple of times a week by phone and Zoom. Newcastle West is so close to their hearts and they can’t wait to return, but yes, they are delighted with the hotel’s progress and expansion and see this partnership as a fantastic fit for both parties,” he said.

Sales and marketing manager Tiona Dore concluded: “Over the coming weeks and months as work begins behind the scenes to prepare for reopening the food and beverage services at the clubhouse, we will be keeping customers updated on our progress through various social media channels, and a targeted recruitment drive will be undertaken also, which is welcome news indeed at this moment in time.”