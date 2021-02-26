Louise Loves: The joy of science in school!

Last week the topic of debate on Spin's new Leaving Cert show was Science! Following Minister Foley's announcement that Leaving Cert students would have a choice between sitting a written exam in June or opting to receive a grade based on a series of predicted grades it was interesting to chat with students from across the South West and hear their thoughts on the (still not so clear) decision the Department of Education announced.

Speaking with Leaving Cert students on the show, the focus was on Science and how this grading process would reflect a student's true ability in the subject area. Leaving Cert student in Laurel Hill Coláiste in Limerick City Aoife Ní Ríain said:

“Unfortunately, I feel like lockdown and remote learning has tainted my Science experience and made me dislike a Subject I always loved! Physics for example is a subject that requires that 'in person' element of teaching. It's a subject with a lot of everyday practical applications and its really interesting when you get to see them in person, it doesn't really translate very well over the internet. I've come to realise it's not the subject I dislike more so the learning online”.

On the topic of Science, professor of Immunology in Trinity College Dublin, Luke O Neill joined me on Spin and spoke about the ‘joy of Science’ as a school subject and the endless opportunities the subject opens to students in further education and in future professional careers.

Speaking on Spin Ar Scoil, Professor Luke O Neill remarked: “You can't beat studying Science in school, even though you may not become a scientist you'll learn the Scientific methods and I think in a democracy it's very important for people to be scientific literate, because big issues like climate change or Covid19, affect us all. So having that training and understanding of Science - that the Leaving Cert provides can be useful in all kinds of ways.”

To listen to Spin Ar Scoil in full and for some great advice on acing your Leaving Cert exams, written or predicted grades, you will find advice from Biology, Chemistry and Physics experts- along with Professor Luke O Neill's guidance on choosing a career in Science.

All episodes are available online, on the GoLoud app, iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts - just search "Spin Ar Scoil".

You can also tune in live Saturday morning 9am on Spin South West.

Big win for South West entrepreneurs and start ups!

A first of its kind, RDI Hub focuses on commercialisation of innovation and research in the technologies’ sectors and helps both indigenous and international start-ups and corporates scale their business.

The RDI Hub - a joint venture of Fexco, IT Tralee, Kerry County Council and Enterprise Ireland - opened last year in Killorglin Co. Kerry and already hosts operations for tax compliance firm Taxamo and Swiss equipment manufacturer Liebherr.

This facility on the ring of Kerry is a big win for Southwest as it means s and innovators will have access to a world-renowned pre-accelerator programmes and mentorship regardless of their geographic location.

The new supports will give founders in Kerry , Limerick and Clare access to a network of globally renowned entrepreneurs, investors and mentors for feedback on their idea, advice on resources that can accelerate the growth of their start-up, and a structured non-equity programme to prepare to pitch for investment or to apply to the NDRC Accelerator ( The national start-up accelerator programme).

Speaking on Spin South West, The RDI Hub Programme Manager Niall Larkin commented: "The early part of the start-up journey is about getting feedback on your idea, mentoring from people who know what they are talking about and surrounding yourself with other entrepreneurs. The NDRC programmes at RDI Hub gives entrepreneurs and innovators in the region access to a these supports so they can go from Idea to established startup quickly.”

For more information check out rdihub.com.