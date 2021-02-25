Limerick leader is two stone lighter and a whole lot happier after ‘transformation’ on hit TV show

A LIMERICK nurse has finished her eight week Operation Transformation plan, two stone lighter and a whole lot happier.

Viewers of the popular RTE show watched on as Hazel Hartigan, 47, who is a full-time staff nurse at St John’s Hospital in Limerick city, sashayed down the catwalk to reveal her stunning transformation on Wednesday night.

Hazel, who lives with her family in Pallaskenry, even treated viewers to some headbanging to the Bon Jovi hit, It’s my Life, when it came to her time to shine on the ramp.

"I'm very happy now. It's a slow process, I will definitely be feeling fit and fab at 48,” she told presenter Kathryn Thomas.

The series finale revealed the total weight loss achieved by each of the five Operation Transformation leaders.

Hazel, who had a starting weight of 20st 9.5lbs (131.3kg), weighed in on Wednesday night’s show at 18st 9.5lbs (118.6kg) resulting in a total loss of two stone (12.7kg).

The Wexford native said she has felt a transformation of her mind more so than anything else despite her impressive weight loss.

"More so my mind, it was the one thing I really wanted because I feel like if your mind is clear then you can concentrate on other things then that you need to work on.

"I'm so proud of them [my family]. They've taken it on board.

"There's been days when maybe the mood wasn't there and the dinners weren't enough carbs for certain people but they managed."

Hazel received great support from her husband Richard and two children, Tommy, 20 and Grace, 14.

The couple also had twin daughters, who are never far from their thoughts. Tragically, Niamh was still born and her sister Chloe lived for five years.

Proud son Tommy who stood at the end of the catwalk with his family to see his mum unveil her new look described her as an "inspiration".

"Every time you set your mind to something, you blow our socks off,” he smiled.

"You're just an unbelievable inspiration for everyone - I know you hate the word inspiration - but you're an inspiration for everyone and for us.

"For myself and Grace, you've proven that if you want it bad enough and you're willing to work hard, you'll get it.

"You're a different woman."

Hazel’s beaming husband Richard said that while he didn’t think Hazel could be improved on, “today definitely” he said of her transformation in body and mind.

“To see her headbanging there it reminded me of years ago,” he smiled. “As the kids are getting older, we can maybe enjoy ourselves more and relax.”

Hazel’s dream was always to be a nurse and in 2015 she returned to college and graduated in January 2019. Working as a full time staff nurse in St John’s Hospital Limerick, Hazel wants to be fabulous at 48 and 2021 is her year to do it.