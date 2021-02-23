BREAKING: County Limerick road reopens after crash

THE N69 has reopened both ways east of Kildimo at the Ferrybridge after emergency services dealt with a collision, reports AA Roadwatch.

Four Limerick Fire and Rescue Service appliances and two vans rushed to the scene after getting the call at 10.12am.

It is understood that it was a single vehicle collision.

The driver, believed to be a young female, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick. However, it is thought that her injuries are non life threatening.

The section of road reopened at 11.15am.

AA Roadwatch say roads are very wet and conditions are also very windy so extra care is advised.