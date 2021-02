Mass Covid-19 testing continues at University of Limerick as referrals increase 10-fold

THE number of University of Limerick students referred for Covid-19 tests has risen by more than 10 times in just two weeks.

Dr Ronan Ryder, the director of the student health centre at the college, said the service referred fewer than five patients for testing 14 days ago.

But as of yesterday, this number was had risen to 50, following what’s been described as “household outbreaks in off-campus student accommodation".

The University of Limerick will this week facilitate another round of on-campus mass testing, in partnership with Public Health Mid-West, to help manage the current outbreak among the student population and to prevent further transmission of Covid-19.

The testing will be carried out by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and the National Ambulance Service.

It comes in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases among students in the Castletroy area of Limerick city, associated with household outbreaks in off-campus student accommodation.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is encouraging all students to avail of the mass testing this week, in order to protect themselves, their households and their communities. Students who availed of the mass testing earlier this month should also register for a test, as infection since being tested is still possible. The test is free and you do not need to present with symptoms to avail of it.

“We have seen evidence of multiple household clusters arising out of continued social mixing. Since the B117 variant has become the dominant strain in Ireland, single cases are escalating quickly to whole households being infected and then quickly spreading to others,” a spokesperson for the service said.

Dr Marie Casey, specialist in Public Health Medicine, said Public Health Mid-West has noticed a series of behavioural patterns that are contributing factors to the increase in cases in the area.

Students have a unique risk profile as they live in large households, travel to and from their family homes, and may have a part-time job. Because many will present no symptoms, the level of risk multiplies when they breach their social bubble or socialise with others outside their household.

“There are continued small and larger social gatherings, many of which we only discover during follow-up calls with cases and their close contacts,” she added, “Our contact tracers are seeing new positive cases identifying an excessive number of close contacts outside their households. This is problematic as, largely speaking, your only close contacts should be your own household. We are also noticing that some people are building wider ‘social bubbles’, whereby some people within the same household are exposed to separate social settings, such as visiting partners or classmates.”

Dr Casey confirmed staff are “managing” the outbreak among students.

“We are also seeing similar patterns of inter-household and family outbreaks in housing estates and communities across Limerick and in the Mid-West. This is due to increased levels of social mixing,” said the doctor.

Dr Ryder added: “I really feel that the vast majority of the student population have done exceptionally well to protect themselves since Christmas. However, when case numbers start to rise, it does take some time to bring them back under control, so I am encouraging all students in the Castletroy area to avail of testing, and to avoid household visits and socialising so that we can manage this disease in our community.”

“If you are a student in the area, and you are concerned about symptoms or you are a close contact, your first port of call should be the Student Health Centre or your own GP. The test is free for everybody,” Dr Ryder said.

Dr Ryder added that even if phone lines are busy, every student will be accommodated, and that their service will be open every Saturday and Sunday over the next two weeks to facilitate the increased level of demand.