New chairman for Limerick VFI branch

THE Limerick branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) has confirmed well-known city publican Paul Flannery as its new chairman.

Paul, who runs Flannery’s in Shannon Street, takes over the role from Tommy O’Sullivan, the proprietor of the Still House, the Hi-Way Bar and Russell’s Bar.

He was unanimously elected as chairman of the local branch on Thursday last.

A fiercely proud Limerick man, Paul has been involved in many initiatives to enhance the city and its nightlife over the years including the Purple Flag Campaign, Limerick Tidy Towns and a liaison officer to the Limerick Chamber.

He takes over during the toughest era for local pubs, with the Covid-19 pandemic meaning they were closed for much of last year, and all of 2021 so far.

“There is going to be a struggle, and a lot of work involved, but it’s an exciting time as well I suppose, as we have some of the best pubs in the country. We have time on our hands now as we are closed, so we can promote our offering in partnership with the various enterprises across the city. There are some great venues here,” he said.

Paul, who took over the running of Flannery’s from his father, added: “I was honoured to be asked to be chairman. My own Dad had the pub in the city since 1965, and the Flannery’s pub name is well known across Limerick.”

“But I’m representing some fantastic houses in Limerick. There’s such a spread of good food houses and traditional Irish pubs. I am honoured to represent them,” he added.