Limerick family 'walking to Perth' in memory of grandfather John

A LIMERICK family is virtually walking to Perth so patients in ICU can feel closer to their loved ones.

The walk has been inspired by the late and much-missed John Fitzgerald, who passed away in ICU in UHL on January 27 after a battle with Covid-19. He was only in his sixties. Originally from Mungret, John moved to Crecora but he was loved wherever he went.

His family have called it A Journey for John and over €20,000 has been raised in just a few days for staff and patients in ICU.

Ellen Moloney, a niece of John’s, came up with the idea in memory of her uncle.

“It’s hard to put it into words - he was just an incredible man. He was just so nice, and well known and just really kind and generous,” said Ellen. John, a former Limerick Leader book binding foreman, had close links with Crecora-Manister GAA club and designed the first Crecora crest.

Like so many, Ellen had no choice but to watch his funeral online.

“When you are in mourning you just need your family around. You need to be kept busy so we came up with the idea to get everyone up and active and out. So me and my sisters put it to Kelly (a daughter of John’s) and said we'd like to do something for John. We asked is there any charity that he would like the money to go to? It was the Fitzgerald family that wanted the money to go to ICU because of the wonderful care John got," said Ellen.

Are we there yet? Nope, but we've passed half way!!! Well done to everyone. Look how far we've come in just 13... Posted by Our Journey for John on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

The late John was married to Eileen and they have three children - Simon, Mark and Kelly.

“It’s important for the Fitzgerald family that they want the money to go directly to impact the staff and the frontline workers. They are hoping to provide an iPad for every patient in the ICU so that they'll be able to contact their family members while they are in isolation,” said Ellen, from Adare. They also wish to provide a care pack to the nurses in ICU who “showed such compassion, understanding and caring”.

The reason they chose to walk to Perth - 15,051kms - is because John’s son Mark lives there.

“Mark had his first baby, Jackson, in Perth during lockdown and John never got to meet him. Perth is the first place John would have gone once the lockdown had been lifted to go and see his grandson. John was a devoted grandfather to Kelly's son Kai, who is a toddler, and they had a great bond,” said Ellen.

Up to 100 family and friends in Limerick and as far away as America and Australia are taking part in A Journey for John. It’s a journey he couldn’t make himself but they are doing it in his honour. Every metre is being tracked on the Pacer app.

“It feels like we are all travelling to him in some way,” said Ellen.

To find out more please see Our Journey for John Facebook page or donate here.