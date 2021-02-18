Mayor of Limerick becomes a grandfather once again!

THE Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins has become a grandfather for the second time.

His son Shane and wife Sharon have welcomed Rian Michael into the family fold after he was born at the University Maternity Hospital on the Ennis Road last week.

The young fellow weighed in at eight pounds and two ounces, Limerick’s first citizen said.

“Mother and baby are home safe and well,” Mayor Collins said, “He is doing what all babies should be doing – eating and sleeping!”

“We are delighted. He is a lovely little fella. It’s great for little Shane the first born to have someone to play with,” the mayor told the Limerick Leader.

Although Shane and Sharon are in the same bubble, Mayor Collins took precautionary measures when welcoming the newborn baby into the family fold just outside Newcastle West.