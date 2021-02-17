Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday February 17

The death has occurred of Jimmy CORLESS Pass Road, Meelick, Limerick - Late of Corless Plant Sales, Castletroy.

Jimmy died peacefully, surrounded by his loving daughters and the caring staff of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Julia and dearly loved father of Mary, Therese, Ruth and the late Jim & baby Michael. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Eric & Colin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Margaret, brothers Raymond & Stephen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Friday (February 19th) at 12 noon Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to alone.ie, supporting older people to age at home. Click here to donate online.

Please Observe Social Distance - May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of PADDY WHELAN Tulla-Hill, Loughrea, Galway / Newcastle West, Limerick and formerly of Dunsandle Railway Station, Kiltulla, Athenry, Co. Galway.

Paddy Whelan, peacefully at UHG on 16th Feb 2021, beloved brother of Theresa, Marie, Noreen T J and stepbrother Mick, pre-deceased by his younger brother John, his mother and father.

Sadly, missed by his nieces and nephews Ashling, Sophie, James, Aaron, David and Craig, grandnieces and grandnephews, his brothers-in-law Gerry, Hugh, Val, his sister-in-law Bernie, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

In line with current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place with the celebration of Requiem Mass in Loughrea Cathedral on Friday 19th February 2021, 12 noon.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be streamed online at loughreacathedral.ie or at churchservices.tv/Loughrea

After mass, we will take Paddy on his final journey to the family grave in Newcastle West to rest alongside his father, mother, younger brother John, his grandparents, uncles and aunts.

“The Whelan family would like to express their sincere thanks to all those who cared for Paddy throughout his life, in particular the staff at Tulla House and St. Brendan's Loughrea, and to the team at UHG who cared for Paddy in his final days.

To offer messages of sympathy to Paddy’s family, please use the “Condolences” link below. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

