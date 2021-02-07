Bypass options for Limerick towns revealed 

POTENTIAL route options for two major road projects in County Limerick have been revealed and a public consultation process has been launched.

Jacobs Consulting Engineers have been appointed as Technical Advisors for the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme and the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme which, it's hoped will relieve congestion on the main Limerick to Tralee Road.

Four possible route options have been identified for each town as part of the initial phase of the project, which is part of the Ireland 2040 plan.

The bypasses, when completed, are expected to have positive benefits on the urban environments in the two towns and will improve the quality of life of commuters and local residents.

The projects offer opportunities to provide safe, segregated cycling and walking facilities and to integrate with the wider active travel networks such as the Limerick Greenway.

Public consultation on the options for the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme and the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme has commenced.https://t.co/62hHiJRdPE pic.twitter.com/EUhDyARn2H — Patrick O'Donovan (@podonovan) February 3, 2021

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Limerick City and County Council is unable to hold public consultation events in-person.

Instead, an online public consultation platform has been developed on the project websites n21newcastlewest.ie and n21abbeyfeale.ie.

The experience provides a virtual consultation room which allows the public and other stakeholders to view and interact with the consultation information and maps and to provide feedback on the options using an online feedback form.

It is also possible to book online or telephone consultation meetings with the project team using an online booking facility or by calling 087 0573813.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council has welcomed the start of the public consultation process.

“While being developed as separate projects, the N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme and the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme will help to relieve congestion in the respective towns and enhance regional connectivity,” he said.

Submissions on the route options can be made using the online feedback form, by email or by post up until February 26, 2021.