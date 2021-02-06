Suspended sentence for stealing copper wire from Eir depot in Limerick town

A KILMALLOCK man was caught red-handed by gardai stealing copper wire and putting it into a pony and trap.

Peter Ward, aged 23, of Deebert Park, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to the theft of copper wire which was valued at €300.

Inspector Pat Brennan said at 8.25pm on April 8, 2019, gardai attended the Eircom compound at Deebert, Kilmallock.

“Gardai observed the defendant pulling copper wire through the fence and placing it in a pony and trap. He is known to Garda Armstrong,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr Ward has three previous convictions for criminal damage and theft.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked if the copper wire was recovered.

“Yes,” said Insp Brennan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Ward, said the crime was “opportunistic in nature”.

He said his client was bringing the pony and trap into a field beside the Eircom yard when he saw the copper wire on the grass.

“He was in the process of taking it when gardai arrived. It was opportunistic in nature.

“He is 23-years-old, married with two kids. He is in receipt of social welfare,” said Mr Power.

Judge O’Leary said there was an “element of planning” involved in carrying out the crime. Mr Power disagreed, saying it was “opportunistic”.

Judge O’Leary imposed a six week prison sentence suspended for one year.