Training with Kirby Group can help you build your new future

Kirby Group Engineering has developed a new and world-class structured training and development programme for our graduates and apprentices.

Kirby provides electrical and mechanical engineering contracting services and the company’s portfolio includes successful projects within data centre, life sciences, industrial, substation and renewables sectors in Ireland and across Europe.

Kirby has developed excellent apprentices and benefited from the skills of apprentices for over 50 years and many of their senior leaders began their careers as apprentices.

The company is now one of the largest recruiters of apprentices in Ireland. The programme provides our new team members with excellent structured technical training, graduated practical work challenges, coaching and mentoring and structured personal development and support. Many Kirby apprentices have completed their training at international level.

When selecting our new colleagues, Kirby focuses on bright, action-oriented, analytical men and women who are interested in how and why things work, who are practical-minded and enjoy working with their hands.

Kirby supplies all the training and support needed to develop our people into world class, electrical, mechanical or instrumentation professionals and opens a world of career progression opportunities.

When it comes to the Graduate Programme, Kirby’s recruitment leaders are looking for bright, ambitious, driven and motivated people who are looking to kickstart their careers through one of the most successful and rewarding programmes of its kind in the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering disciplines.

With an expected intake of 20 in 2021, the Graduate Programme offers the opportunity to work on some of the most prestigious projects in Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

The firm recently marked the milestone of directly employing over 1000 people. More than 2000 people are deployed across the portfolio of projects in Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

For more information see kirbygroup.com