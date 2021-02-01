BREAKING: Trial for alleged murder of Limerick champion boxer adjourned

The trial of a man accused of murdering an Irish boxing champion in a hit and run was adjourned today due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Logan Jackson (30) with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England is charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy at Hyde Road in Limerick City on July 1, 2019.

Mr Sheehy, a five times Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a vehicle. His body was discovered lying in the road at about 4.40am.Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court told Mr Jackson that due to ongoing restrictions designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 the trial cannot now go ahead.

He adjourned the matter until February 9 when a new date will be fixed for trial. The judge said that Mr Jackson's trial will be treated as a priority.