WATCH: Taoiseach confirms Lockdown Level 5 extension

An Taoiseach Michael Martin speaking to RTE

Taoiseach Michael Martin has this morning confirmed that Lockdown Level 5 will continue until March 5 at the earliest. The Fianna Fail leader was speaking to the Media outside Government buildings, where he confirmed the news that was muted last night by Tainaiste Leo Varadkar.

The news of the extension comes as 112 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at UHL. For more on Limerick's Covid-19 numbers, click here and for all Coronavirus news, click here

See below for more. 