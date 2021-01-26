WATCH: Taoiseach confirms Lockdown Level 5 extension

Taoiseach Michael Martin has this morning confirmed that Lockdown Level 5 will continue until March 5 at the earliest. The Fianna Fail leader was speaking to the Media outside Government buildings, where he confirmed the news that was muted last night by Tainaiste Leo Varadkar.

The news of the extension comes as 112 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at UHL. For more on Limerick's Covid-19 numbers, click here and for all Coronavirus news, click here.

See below for more.