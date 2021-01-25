Gardai see 16% increase in domestic abuse incidents in 2020

GARDAI stress they are here to support victims of domestic abuse in a statement this Monday evening.

Provisional figures available to An Garda Síochána for 2020 show:

Gardaí received approximately 43,000 calls to respond to Domestic Abuse Incidents, 16% increase on 2019.

In excess of 4,000 Criminal Charges preferred for breaches of Domestic Abuse Court Orders - up 25% on 2019.

In excess of 7,600 Criminal charges in total for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse, up 24% on 2019.

In excess of 4,300 Domestic Abuse Court Orders notified to AGS in 2020.

3 convictions recorded in 2020 for Coercive Control

1 Circuit Court conviction by Jury following trial

1 Circuit Court Conviction on plea of guilty

1 District Court conviction on a plea of Guilty

Gardai stress current travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

Operation Faoiseamh commenced on April 1, 2020 with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse.

As a result of Operation Faoiseamh, 23,785 contacts and attempted contacts were made with victims of domestic abuse.

In addition An Garda Síochána policy is that following each incident of Domestic Abuse reported to An Garda Síochána that the victim of that abuse is contacted by An Garda Síochána within 7days.

Operation Faoiseamh forms part of An Garda Síochána’s community engagement response to Covid-19. The Garda National Protective Service Bureau (GNPSB) is overseeing the implementation of this proactive initiative, which was launched with the aim of ensuring that victims of domestic abuse were supported and protected during this extraordinary time.

An Garda Síochána resources dedicated to the support of vulnerable and victims of domestic violence have not been affected during our response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and front line Gardaí are all resources available to respond to these crimes and support these citizens.

An Garda Síochána encourages any victim of abuse or any person who knows of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, make contact with An Garda Síochána, that information is important to us

Any person who requires urgent assistance or support, is asked to call 999 or 112, An Garda Síochána is there to listen to help and to protect.