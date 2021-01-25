Owners of Limerick castle confirm global superstar enjoyed a Christmas break there

THE owners of a County Limerick castle have confirmed that one of the most famous pop singers in the world holidayed at the historic property over the Christmas holidays in 2018.

A post on Glin Castle’s Instagram account this Monday, reads: “Thinking back to two Christmases ago when we welcomed some very special guests who particularly enjoyed The Knight’s Walk.

“Are Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn and their families inspiring you to dream of your own Irish getaway? Contact enquiries@glin-castle.com to book your perfect holiday.”

Glin Castle, home for 800 years of the FitzGerald family, hereditary Knights of Glin, stands in the middle of its 400-acre wooded demesne on the banks of the Shannon in west Limerick.

Landscape designer and gardener Catherine FitzGerald and her husband, Hollywood actor Dominic West, now run the family home which is available for exclusive hire.

News emerged that Taylor Swift had stayed at the castle when eagle-eyed fans of the singer recognised the surroundings when her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, uploaded a photo from the famous Knight’s Walk to his Instagram account during the festive season of 2018.

There was great fun locally in the village of Glin then when Glin GAA club revealed a lottery ticket purchased by the Grammy award winner.

Taylor isn’t the only global superstar to have enjoyed the surrounds of the exquisite estate - in the past the castle played host to a glittering cast of rock stars, poets, writers, artists and Anglo-Irish aristocracy including Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, and poet Seamus Heaney, and Ronnie Wood was a guest at one of Catherine’s birthday parties.