BREAKING: Significant amount of cocaine seized by Limerick gardai

GARDAI have arrested a man and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine in Raheen on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3.30pm, gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the R510 in the Raheen area. During the course of the search of the vehicle €245,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A garda vehicle was damaged during the course of the operation. The area was very busy at the time with many out walking.

One eye witness told the Leader: "A Garda Armed Support jeep rammed an Audi that was trying to flee. It was near the primary school. Armed response gardai were there with guns. Someone was arrested and on the footpath."

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing