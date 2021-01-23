Multi-million euro Limerick revitalisation project to start

ONE of the most significant projects in the city’s recent history gets under way next Monday.

Work on the €10m revitalisation of O’Connell Street, which will see traffic reduced to one lane, and various improvements made to the main thoroughfare​ will get under way in earnest.

Civil engineering firm ShareRidge is frontloading some of the most disruptive parts of the scheme while the city is quieter as a result of lockdown.

It will see works commence in Thomas Street, with the O’Connell Street​ to the William Street junction kicking off a week later.

As a consequence, there will be no vehicle access between Little William Street and O’Connell Street There will be changes to traffic routes into the city centre, with the relocation of bus stops, taxi ranks and click-and-collect bays.

City West councillor Daniel Butler has welcomed the start of the work.

He said: “It's an advantage at the moment to start it and focus on the most disruptive parts of it while traffic is reduced and retail and businesses are closed. It's an opportunity to minimise disruption. Overall, this is a big step forward as part of the improvements to the public realm in Limerick which is very much needed.”

Hopefully, it will build on the success of Thomas Street and Bedford Row, making it a more attractive and safe space for people to come in and shop,” he added.