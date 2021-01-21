Limerick nursing home taking all 'necessary steps possible to contain Covid outbreak'

TWENTY six residents of Milford Nursing Home tested positive for Covid-19 just after Christmas - seven of whom have died.

Seven of the 26 residents have since recovered from the virus.

Pat Quinlan, CEO of Milford Care Centre, very sadly confirmed the coronavirus outbreak to the Limerick Leader in a statement this Thursday.

"The management and staff express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased residents. These are most difficult times for our nursing home residents and their families and we thank them all for their ongoing forbearance, understanding and support," said Mr Quinlan.

Twenty eight staff members from their total of just over 100 staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Whilst being very challenging all duty rosters have been covered and management greatly appreciates the additional hours worked by staff who have been most flexible and responsive in dealing with this pandemic. We are also glad to report that some staff who have been off duty have since returned to work and others are expected to be back on duty either later this week or next week so this should help to improve matters," said Mr Quinlan.

Towards the end of last week, the HSE came onsite to administer long awaited vaccines to all those residents and staff in Milford Nursing Home, who were Covid free.

"This was a most welcome development and as such offers clear hope and a pathway that we expect will enable us to move away from this difficult situation in the very near future.

"Milford, as required in these situations, is maintaining daily contact with both HSE and HIQA and are in turn receiving their full support. Equally, all residents and staff are now being swabbed on a weekly basis," said Mr Quinlan.

He said this outbreak has been "devastating for everybody associated with Milford Nursing Home".

"We have been around for a long time and have always prided ourselves in delivering high quality care. Things had been going well for us right up to Christmas and then the situation deteriorated very quickly. We still don’t have clear answers as to how the virus came into the centre but we do attribute the origins of this to the explosion in the number of confirmed Covid positive people across the community in Limerick, both pre- and post-Christmas.

"From our end we are caring for people who are most at risk from this virus and we would implore people to please consider the total vulnerability of this care group and ensure that this is uppermost in their minds in influencing their day-to-day behaviour. Strict and constant adherence to Public Health guidelines is so important in containing and reducing the spread of the virus, protecting people, particularly those who are vulnerable, and, ultimately, allowing the country to re-open," said Mr Quinlan.

The CEO said this has been, and continues to be, a very challenging time for their services.

"We are taking all the necessary steps possible to both manage and contain this outbreak and in so doing caring for those with the virus, while at the same time doing all we can to protect those who are Covid free at present," said Mr Quinlan.

Visiting restrictions to Milford Nursing Home remain in place, fully in line with current Public Health Guidelines.