Louise Loves: ENGINE Short Film Scheme to create local media jobs!

Run by Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick, Engine Shorts is a partnership between the Local Authorities in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

The new scheme aims to inspire and support up-and-coming filmmakers to create world-class short films that resonate with a wide international audience.

It will also offer the opportunity for emerging local crew to gain real-world experience on funded productions and to receive industry guidance.

Shortlisted teams can avail of training to develop their project ideas and up to six teams will be awarded production funding of €12,500 each to produce a short film.

Application Guidelines

The scheme is open to emerging directors and producers with filmmaking experience, as well new or experienced screenwriters. Practitioners working in other mediums such as television, theatre, literature, and other forms of visual and/or performing arts who wish to work in narrative fiction filmmaking are also encouraged to apply.

Timeline

The deadline for applications from writer, director, producer teams is Friday January 29 (12noon) 2021. Shortlist projects will receive training and further develop their ideas and be invited to pitch their ideas to an industry panel. Up to 6 films will be produced across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary from late March to May 2021 with further training and mentoring support provided.

Crew Call-Out

As well as training and supporting emerging writers, directors and producers, ENGINE shorts will provide opportunities for locally based crew to work on up to 6 funded short film production across Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary.

Speaking on Spin South West Regional Film Manager Paul Ryan said:

“We are very interested in hearing from aspiring and experienced crew who wish to get involved in working on the productions in all roles. Film in Limerick will do a “crew call –out” in early 2021 for expressions of interest from both new and experienced crew who would like to put their names forward to work on the commissioned films.”

Film in Limerick runs ENGINE shorts as well as courses and other initiatives for aspiring and emerging filmmakers in the South West. For more information and to apply to Engine Shorts Film Scheme, check out engineshorts.com online.

Milford Hospice Virtual 10K

The annual Milford Hospice 10Km Run/Walk takes place on January 30 and 31 and will be a virtual 10km this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Heading out for a walk is the highlight of a day in lockdown for many of us at the moment! Why not get your walking shoes on for a great cause this month and participate in the Milford Hospice Fun Run or Walk around your own neighbourhood?

The run is open to runners and walkers of all levels and ability with the entire proceeds going directly to Milford Hospice.

Without financial support and contributions Milford hospice services would struggle to deliver the vital care, comfort and dignity patients and families require and deserve.

To register and raise funds, log on to Milfordcarecentre.ie or follow links online via justgiving or iDonate.

You can also contact the Fundraising Department for Sponsorship cards, T-Shirts on +353 61 485859 / 485860 or email: fundraising@milfordcarecentre.ie