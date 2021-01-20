Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday November 20

The death has occurred of Tom WHITE Glendarough, Templeglantine, Limerick who passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 19th 2021 at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his family.

Tom, husband of the late Peg, is very sadly missed by his loving sons Tom and Pat, daughter Lucy (Geoghegan), son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Katie and Tara, grandchildren Ricky, T.J., Grace, Sinéad, Margaret and Aisling, great-grand-daughter Lucy, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. House private please. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Tom’s daughter Lucy’s home on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM locally.

Following Requiem Mass Tom will be laid to rest in the adjoining Reilig na Tríonóide. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com May be rest In Peace.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Josephine (Sally) Mann (née Fitzgerald) Kilmoreen, Kildimo, Limerick, on January 19th 2021 at Universtiy Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of the late Gerard. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Eileen (Whelan) Breda, Pauline (Dormaz), Una and Marie (Neville), sons Joe, Anthony and Mike, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her friends.

Removal to arrive on Thursday for 2pm Private Family Funeral Mass at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery. Sympathies may be expressed below or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom. May She Rest In Peace

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mark Whelan Vizes Court, off St. Joseph`s Street, Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick. Mark, passed away (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Joe and Ursula. Very deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, brother Damian, brother-in-law Raymond, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass, for family only, in St. John’s Cathedral on Friday (January 22nd) at 11am, Mass will be live streamed Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Phyllis Flanagan (née O'Brien) Ashbrook Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick Late of Limerick Coral Union and Voices of Limerick on January 19 2021 peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Maeve, Fiona and Bill.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Jim O’Connell and Liam Stack, her grandchildren Colin, Ciara, Emily, James, Rachel, David, Stephen, James, Emma and Megan, sisters Jean and Maisie, brother Liam, brother-in-law Joe Cunningham, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Phyllis’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Norma Byrnes Maiden Street, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on January 20th 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Beechwood House Nursing Home. Predeceased by parents Nance and Cyril and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her cousins and friend John Kearney, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Friday, 22nd January, at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can sent to Reidys Undertakers. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. May She Rest In Peace

--------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maura Noble (née Ryan) 32, Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick Maura, died (peacefully) on January 19th 2021. Dearly loved mother of Rita and Kevin. Sadly missed by her brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Friday (January 22nd) at 12.00pm in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will pass the family home, in Hogan Avenue, Kileely, after Mass.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathy Scollard (née O Sullivan) Gardenfield, Dromcollogher, Limerick, died peacefully In UHL in the presence of her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons Eddie, Roger, PJ, and William, sisters Sr Moira, Nora, Anna, Bridie, Eileen, Margaret and Chrissie, daughters-in-law, Eimear, Mags, Mirka, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Megan, Darragh, Ciarán, Eamonn, Katie, Liam, Áine and Niamh, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Goverment advise and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

A Funeral Cortege will depart Gardenfield on Friday at 10.30am on route to St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Requiem Mass will be then be live streamed at the following link

Burial Afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or send on condolences to Mc Carthy's Funeral Directors, Dromcollogher Co Limerick. May she rest in peace.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael J. Holmes South Circular Road, Limerick, 20th January 2021 passed away peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted Dad to Robert, May, Aidan and Barry.

He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Mary, Lorraine and Louise, grandchildren Ayla, Rian, Lorretta May, Edward, Fionn, Tyler, Kate, Kai, Thomas, Michael and Bethany, sisters Ger, Mary and brother Conor, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Heartfelt thanks to the amazing Oncology staff in UHL for their wonderful care and support.

While we wish we could celebrate his life with all of his family and friends, due to Government restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Saturday (23rd January) at 11.30am.

Michael’s mass will be live streamed here Those wishing to send messages of condolences may do so below. A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will take place in Limerick at a future date.

No flowers please - instead plant a bulb or sow a seed in his memory or donations, if desired, to Milford hospice www.milfordcarecentre.ie

--------------------------------------------------------------

