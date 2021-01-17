Limerick farmer reappointed to Dairygold board of directors

Dairygold has announced the reappointment of Gerard O’Dwyer to its board of directors after a general committee board election, held just before Christmas.

Mr O’Dwyer, a dairy farmer, from Brackayle, Pallasgreen, has been a member of the Limerick regional committee since 2011, the general committee since 2014 and the Dairygold board since 2016.

Mr O’Dwyer is married to Mary and they have three children, Gemma, Karen and Liam.

He holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction (Food Business) from University College Cork.