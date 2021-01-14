Limerick centenarian is first resident to receive Covid-19 vaccine at Community Nursing Unit

101 year old Bridget Connolly has become the first resident to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at St Ita’s Community Nursing Unit in Newcastle West.

Bridget, known as Biddy, who is originally from Meanus, received the vaccine this Thursday alongside healthcare workers from the Unit.

She says she was delighted to receive the vaccine as she chatted about her love of hurling and how she can’t wait to see Limerick back on the pitch to win another All Ireland hurling title in 2021.

She is an avid horse racing fan and a great follower of Limerick racehorse owner JP McManus.

All Staff, residents and their families were given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine.

Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.

Commenting after the vaccines were delivered, Noreen Conway, Director of Nursing, St Ita’s Community Nursing Unit said: "We’ve been waiting patiently all week for the vaccine to arrive and we were thrilled early this morning to see the HSE vaccination team arrive on site with the Covid-19 vaccine. There is a great sense of excitement among our residents and staff who by tomorrow will all have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations. It is a great way to start 2021."

Mary O’Brien, Head of Service, Older Persons, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare said added:

"It is another great day as we see our first residents and staff in Limerick Community Nursing Units receive their Covid-19 vaccination. I am delighted the roll out of the Covid vaccine is continuing across our Community Nursing Units in the Mid West this week. The remaining units will receive the first dose of the vaccine in the next ten days. All Residents and staff welcome the vaccine and uptake remains really high in our residential setting."

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine at nursing homes across Limerick is expected to be ramped up over the coming days.