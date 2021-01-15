Louise Loves: Limerick’s Denise Chaila is the people’s choice!

THE shortlist for this year's Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2020 was announced on Wednesday. For the first time since I can remember female acts dominate the finalists with a total of six nominees!

Among them Limerick’s own Denise Chaila who is hotly tipped to scoop the top prize. Denise’s Narolane colleagues and current band mates Godknows and Murli, are no strangers to the Choice Prize stage. In 2017 as the “Rusangano Family’ their debut album Let The Dead Bury The Dead, won the Album of the Year. It looks like our Limerick powerhouses could be in line to claim the title for a second time!

Two more acts of interest for me on the shortlist are Dublin five-piece Fontaines D.C. who have already been nominated for their first Grammy Award with this album “A Hero's Death’ and Wicklow woman Róisin Murphy who has long established herself as an international name. Her disco album “Róisín Machine’ was a lockdown remedy for many of us who missed the dance floor!

The ten shortlisted nominees are:

Bitch Falcon - Staring at Clocks (Small Pond Recordings)

Denise Chaila - Go Bravely (narolane)

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death (Partisan Records)

JyellowL - 2020 DIvision (JyellowL Records)

Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine (Loaded Records)

Nealo - All The Leaves Are Falling (2020 Nealo)

Pillow Queens - In Waiting (Pillow Queens Records)

Ailbhe Reddy - Personal History (Friends of the Family)

Niamh Regan - Hemet (The Black Gate Label)

Silverbacks - Fad (Central Tones)

Now in its 16th year, the winner of the Choice Prize is awarded €10,000 by IMRO. Dublin trad group Lankum won last year’s Album of the Year prize for their record, The Livelong Day.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live online on Thursday, March 4.

