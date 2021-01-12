'A lovely pleasant man': Tributes paid to popular Limerick trader

“A LOVELY pleasant man of a very obliging demeanour”.

The words used by auctioneer Pat Kearney to describe his long-time business colleague Terence Cusack, who sadly passed away this week.

Terence, or Terry as he was known to friends, was the man behind the top fashion retailer Helene Modes, which was located in Roches Street.

He died peacefully at his home on Sunday, and will be laid to rest following a funeral service at St Mary’s Cathedral this Wednesday at 12 noon.

Fashion queen Celia Holman-Lee says Helene Modes was “visionary” when it opened in the city.

“Terry knew all the different seasons of fashion. A dignified soul of a man. He will be fondly remembered in Limerick, that’s for sure,” said the agent.

"He was a very kind, quiet man. He will be fondly remembered in Limerick City, that's for sure," Celia added.

She also noted how he was interested in all firms in Limerick, working with the City Business Association.

Mr Kearney added: “He ran a lovely business over in Roches Street. It was great for the ladies of Limerick who appreciated fine fashion. He was a nice man to meet and converse with. I don't think I ever saw him upset. I never met him in bad form. He was always so pleasant and outgoing."

Terry died peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on January 10 last.

The beloved husband of Sheila (Gavin) and dearest father of Aisling, Gavin, Mark and the late Tom. Sadly missed by his sisters Helma and Rhona, son-in-law Ryan, grandchildren Effie & Noah, aunt Birdie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

While attendance at his funeral service will be limited to family only, a live stream will be available from midday this Wednesday at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickstmarys.

The funeral cortège will leave Terry’s home in the North Circular Road on Wednesday at 11.40am.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

May he rest in peace.