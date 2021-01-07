Ice skating rink on your doorstep in County Limerick!

THE ICING on the cake of having no school for the Lunn brothers was a skating rink miraculously appearing beside their home in Bruff.

Dad, Barry, took this great photo of his sons Oscar and Oisín. Barry said there is no issue with travelling outside their 5k as the rink is in a field beside their house.

The Lunns put it to good use as they are naturals on the ice because they used to live in Vienna. There is no danger as the water underneath isn't deep.

"The ice is just a few inches thick but it held my weight. It is cracking away as the thaw comes in. They have helmets and all the protective gear so there is no fear of them," said Barry.

And with Met Eireann forecasting a few more freezing nights the Lunns will be able to enjoy the Bruff ice skating rink for a couple of days longer.