Limerick Weather: The odd wintry flurry is possible!

WIDESPREAD frost and ice to start the day with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just 0 to 3 degrees. There'll be good sunny spells for the day but the odd wintry flurry is possible. A severe frost setting in quickly after dark on Friday evening.

There will be a widespread severe frost with icy stretches tonight. It'll be predominantly dry with clear skies and just a few patches of freezing fog. Minimum temperatures of -7 to -3 degrees in mostly light, variable winds.