BTYSE: Nano Nagle aim high for Young Scientist

COLÁISTE Nano Nagle in the city has two projects in the BT Young Scientist and Technical Competition final.

The two projects are in the intermediate category and the students were supported by their teachers Samantha Prior and Kelly Walsh.

Aoife Kavanagh and Ciara Brosnan’s project focuses on the effectiveness of different types of facemasks on the market to combat Covid-19.

The duo devised three experiments to test the effectiveness of a range of masks under a variety of conditions. They wanted to determine if they were fully protected sitting at 1m distances in schools with a face mask, and if 2m was enough of a distance to not wear a face mask in public.

Kaja Bozi’s project is titled Meritocracy In Schools: Eliminating Luck In The Equation of Success.

The project aims to outline what students must do in order to be successful, and how they can increase the chances of being successful in schools.

She carried out initial research into some of the world’s most successful and influential people to determine how they rated their success, and what they did to reach that success.

She carried out qualitative analysis to gather student perceptions of their own success in schools. Kaja hoped to develop a success formula that could calculate merit in schools.

She questioned whether the schooling system was flawed and if only a stereotypical student could be successful in schools, or if other factors determined who was successful in society.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place virtually between January 6 and January 8.