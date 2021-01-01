The most important thing I learned from 2020 was... Well-known Limerick people reflect on the year that was and focus on 2021

As we begin 2021, we talk to prominent local people about the year of the lockdowns, 2020, and find out their hopes for the next 12 months as they bid to become the best versions of themselves.

Louise Cooney - Fashion/lifestyle blogger and content creator

What did you like most about the lockdowns of 2020?

The chance to slow down and to go back to basics. Learning to cook and bake, exercising outdoors, getting stuck into a good book and spending lots of time with my family! Such simple things but they were really what I enjoyed most about the lockdowns of 2020.

What did you like least about the lockdowns?

I miss my friends. I miss the opportunity to travel and meet new people when we’re in lockdown.

What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

I learned to appreciate home, health and family more than ever. They really are the most important things!

What is your hope for 2021?

I hope that we have the opportunity to meet everyone we haven’t been able to meet this year and I really just hope it’s a less stressful year for everyone. We will certainly appreciate the smaller things a lot more next year, so here’s hoping for more normality.

_______________________

John Ryan - Munster and Ireland rugby player

What did you like most about the lockdowns of 2020?

The best part of the lockdowns was spending time with my family at home. My son is at a great age now and is great fun. He kept me very busy. My wife and I also had a little girl at the start of lockdown so it was great to spend so much time at home as a family.

What did you like least about the lockdowns?

Like most people I found not being able to socialise with friends and family difficult. Also not being able to get into the gym and train with the lads was tough. I really missed the craic with the team during lockdown!

What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

Like everyone, I found 2020 challenging, but looking back it taught me to focus on the lighter and more positive sides of all situations. For me, getting to know my new daughter without the interruption of being away was just fantastic. I also used goal setting to give me something to work towards and to stay focused. In June I had a shoulder operation so I set myself physical and mental goals to meet before the new season started, this helped a lot.

What is your hope for 2021?

Silverware with Munster, of course! And for the world to become a safer place for everyone so that life can return to some form of normality.

_______________________

Celia Holman Lee - Model agent and fashion queen

What did you like most about the lockdowns of 2020?

I always enjoyed my garden but during the first lockdown because the sun was shining and the weather was beautiful I never got as much enjoyment out of my garden. I had forgotten the great joy you can have when you are in your garden and you look after your garden. I turned all my energy into the garden and it was like a savour for me. I made a complete rose garden.

What did you like least about the lockdown?

Watching my business, the fashion industry and the entertainment industry crumble beneath our feet really. Everything went for us in the first lockdown - television work etc. Television was still happening but because of my age I wasn’t allowed travel which was really very upsetting so I got my solace in the garden to keep me sane.

What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

To slow down is not the worst thing. I have been working since I was 15 years of age. I never knew what it was to be at home seven nights a week. If I wasn’t doing fashion shows I was doing deportment classes, training models, going to events. To be sitting at home, having your dinner and sitting down every night, I never did that, I was always gone to something. Of course I was at home but not constantly like I was during the lockdown. Sitting down and having my dinner every night, and enjoying it.

What is your hope for 2021?

That the vaccine is rolled out and we all come out of this with our lives and start living our lives again. I’ll be standing outside the door waiting for the vaccine and running in to get it. We need to get the businesses back and we need to give the young people a bit of a life again!

_______________________

Louise Cantillon - Broadcaster and columnist

What did you like most about the lockdowns of 2020?

I think there were lots of nice moments throughout the lockdowns of 2020. For me I think it was the change of pace, it was the first time since I can remember that life slowed down to the point that family Zoom calls, river walks and home cooking were top priority. I really enjoyed virtual catch ups and time with family and friends. I think I spent more time chatting to them during the lockdown than ever before. I also loved how my daily routine included cooking home meals and spending time in our lovely little garden on O' Connell Avenue. For the first time in eight years Declan and I had the May Bank Holiday off together. We sat in the garden and ordered takeaway, it was bliss!

What did you like least about the lockdowns?

The virus and the very sad reality that people we love have died from it. I think the uncertainty around the lockdowns and the virus in general continues to be a very low point. I can’t deny that I feel more anxious than ever, the fear of picking up the virus and passing it onto loved ones or work colleagues.

What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

This may sound cheesy but I think gratitude is up there. If this year has thought me anything it is to be grateful for all that I have in life. My health, my family and a career that I love. Life is so fickle and I think we sometimes get caught up in the rat race, constantly wanting more and forget the simple blessings we have all around us.

Also, I learned ... a good loaf of banana bread can cure a multitude! Lol.

What is your hope for 2021?

I hope that this Covid vaccine will be effective and allow life to return to some form of normality. I hope hugs are allowed again soon and we can revert to celebrating good times with our family and friends. I also hope our Limerick hurlers do two-in-row, and we are all in Croke Park to see it! #LuimneachAbú

_______________________

Willie O'Dea - Long-serving Limerick city TD

What did you like most about the lockdown of 2020?

I liked the community spirit displayed in Limerick and throughout Ireland and it showed that Irish people are law abiding people, who put the public interest before their own.

What did you like least about the lockdown?

It didn’t allow me to be in close contact with my constituents.

What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

I learned the value of holding meetings remotely!

What is your hope for 2021?

That the economy will recover with the roll out of a vaccine and people who lost their jobs in 2020 will regain their jobs and that Limerick will win a third All-Ireland in four years!

_______________________

Shane Dowling - 2018 All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler

What did you like most about the lockdowns of 2020?

I enjoyed how it brought more perspective into people’s lives. People could spend more time with the family, go for walks more often; and having to come up with different things to do.

What did you like least about the lockdown?

I think it was hard mentally on a lot of people. I was lucky, I could still go to work and meet people, but lots of people lost their jobs and that is very difficult.

What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

To not take things for granted again and appreciate everything we have.

What is your hope for 2021?

Very simple. I hope that the world goes back to the way it was and the vaccine can be rolled out sooner rather than later

_______________________

Róisín Upton - Irish international hockey player

What did you like most about the lockdowns of 2020?

More time with family and friends, and more time to do things I wouldn’t usually have time to do like baking.

What did you like least about the lockdowns?

Training alone. I missed my club and my international teammates.





What is the most important thing you learned from 2020?

To be more present and not to be looking forward to the next thing all the time.





What is your hope for 2021?

I'm hoping that my family and friends stay healthy and safe; that the world will return to ‘normal’ with the vaccine and I'm hopeful for an exciting year with the Irish team with both the European Championships in June and the Tokyo Olympics in July to look forward to.

