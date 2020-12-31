Big Quiz of 2020: Test your Limerick knowledge and you could win a bestie break away

Take part in our Big 2020 Quiz and you could be in with a chance of winning a fantastic Bestie Break away, including breakfast and a three-course dinner, at Kinsale Hotel & Spa.

1. Name the Danish retailer that opened its first store in Limerick in March?

2. A trampoline made headlines during Storm Brendan in January - why?

3. Last year’s (2019) National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle was sold at a Centra store in which Limerick town?

4. The RTÉ series DIY SOS featured renovation works at the home of Limerick teenager Amy Mulcahy in October - who presents the programme?

5. A Limerick home featured in Demot Bannon’s Incredible Homes earlier this year - where is John Curran’s home located?

6. Limerick elected its first ever Green Party TD in February’s General Election - name him?

7. What Oireachtas committee does Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan chair?

8. The 2020 Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon took place virtually - name the title sponsor?

9. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan grew up in Limerick - what secondary school did he attend?

10. What pharmaceutical company, which has a major presence in Limerick developed the Covid-19 cocktail which was administered to US President Donal Trump in

October?

11. What major Limerick garda station closed its doors for the last time in September?

12. Patricia Fitzgerald and her daughter Aisling Cislikauskiene made headlines in February - why?

13. Limerick is set to get a new university in 2021 - what institution has Limerick Institute of Technology teamed up with as part of the process?

14. Name the well-known Limerick figure who turned 70 on December 2?

15. Cllr Michael Collins was elected mayor of the city and county of Limerick in July - who did he succeed?

16. Deputy Niall Collins was appointed as a Minister of State in September - what government department is he attached to?

17. What popular RTÉ show was due to be broadcast from Limerick in March before the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions forced its cancellation?

18. Laya Healthcare opened a new wellbeing clinic in Limerick recently - what landmark store was previously located there?

​19. Who was the man of the match in the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling final?

20. Who is the current president of the University of Limerick?

21. The events of Bloody Sunday were commemorated on Croke Park on November 21 - Name the only Limerick man who was killed on the day?

​22. A field hospital was opened in Limerick in June during the first wave of Covid-19 infections - where was it located?

23. An independent TD was elected in the Limerick County constituency in February’s General Election - who is he?

24. Who is the Limerick broadcaster who presents the Six O’Clock show on Virgin Media One television?

25. Name the Limerick-based company which manufactures face-masks and which has expanded its operations during the Covid-19 pandemic?

26. Who is the current president of Limerick Chamber?

27. Name the Limerick beauty spot which featured in the RTÉ staycation programme, No Place Like Home, over the summer?

28. Name the Limerick publican who made headlines in July when he opened his bar in breach of Covid-19 regulations ‘to make a point’?

29. Which Hollywood actor is associated with Glin Castle?

30. Which Limerick TD is chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communication Networks?

​31. There was an official attendance of 13,554 at the last Munster match at Thomond Park with fans. Who were the opponents on February 29, 2020?

32. Limerick taxi driver Eddie Costelloe made headlines in August - why?

33. Who won the 2020 Limerick Senior Football Championship?

34. Name the Limerick actor who plays Steve Yates in the RTÉ soap Fair City?

35. What airline confirmed just before Christmas that it will re-open its base at Shannon Airport next April?

36. North America’s leading bathroom refurbishment company established a European Development Centre in Limerick during the summer - name the company?

37. Hip Hop star Denise Chaila released her debut mixtape in September - what is the title?

38. What department store in Limerick city centre has been at the centre of an industrial dispute since its closure in March?

39. A Limerick family made international headlines in September after its pet dogs - Archie and Bella produced a super-sized brood of puppies. How many pups did they have?

40. What role was Dr Patrick Morrissey removed from after he delivered a controversial speech at a Covid rally in Dublin in October?

41. Because of Covid-19, the Ryder Cup which was due to take place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort has been postponed - what year will it now take place?

42. A popular retailer in Limerick city centre is set to close in the coming weeks after 34 years of trading - name the store?

43. Who was appointed as chairman of Limerick Twenty Thirty in November?

44. What state agency does Limerick based Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan have responsibility for?

45. What Premier League club opened a pop-up store at the Crescent Shopping Centre in the lead up to Christmas?

46. Name the well-known presenter who retired from Live 95 earlier this year following more than 30 years working on local radio in Limerick?

47. Name the County Limerick family who featured on the recent RTÉ series What Planet Are You On?

48. Who was voted the most Stylish Man in Limerick earlier in December?

49. Name the Limerick Hotelier who was elected as President of the Irish Hotels Federation last March?

50. What significant milestone was marked at Foynes Flying Boat Museum in August?

