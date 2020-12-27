Louise Loves: Face It Down Campaign

Happy Christmas, what a year it has been. The festive season feels a little odd in comparison to previous years for sure, but I think our good spirited Irishness and glass half full approach to the times we find ourselves in have allowed for many happy times and priceless memories so far this Christmas!

I recently spoke to the iconic Bressie on Spin South West. Bressie is a proud ambassador for Toyota Ireland and their #FaceItDown campaign this Christmas. He is using his voice and platform to urge drivers to put their phones down while driving over the remainder of the festive season.

While nationwide restrictions are in place, people will be taking to the roads again in the coming days to travel home after Christmas. Bressie is urging drivers to ‘Face It (their phones) Down’ and encourage safer driving habits across the country.

The national awareness campaign follows recent nationwide research, which exposed the startling revelation that 59% of Irish motorists have looked at their phones while driving within the last 12 months.

Toyota Ireland is calling for more widespread adoption of the lifesaving FaceItDown app to help change Irish driver behaviour.

The app helps motorists to place their phone face down when driving in order to eradicate mobile phone distractions and ensure safer roads for all. For every kilometre driven with the app engaged and phones faced down, users can earn points which are redeemable against free hot beverages in Circle K, cheaper FBD car insurance and subsidised parking at Q Park lots.

2020 has thrown lots of obstacles in our way and as a nation we’ve proved repeatedly we can take personal responsibly to keep our loved ones and ourselves safe. Let's do the same on the roads this Christmas and into the New Year.

You can download Toyotas FaceItDown app on the app store now or for more details check out faceitdown.ie