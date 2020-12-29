Mayor of Limerick breaks deadlock over election motion

A BID to delay the election of Limerick’s executive mayor was narrowly defeated – with the incumbent first citizen having the deciding vote.

At the same time as the 2019 local election, Limerick people voted in favour of a new directly elected mayor with a five-year term.

Government are keen to set the plans in motion, and have targetted the autumn for an election, with the first term set to be just two-and-a-half years.

This is one of the reasons Cappamore-Kilmallock councillors Gerald Mitchell, PJ Carey, Mike Donegan, John Egan, Eddie Ryan, Martin Ryan and Brigid Teefy all put their names on a motion asking for it to be deferred until 2024.

“The directly elected mayor was carried by a narrow margin. All the more reason for caution to be exercised. As we understood it, the people voted for a term of five years, not two years as is suggested,” said Cllr Mitchell on behalf of the group, “It is of the utmost importance to get this right and the new directly elected mayor must be fit for purpose for this most important role.”

The motion went to a roll-call vote, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail’s members divided on the matter.

All seven Cappamore-Kilmallock councillors voted in favour, as did the growing Independent bloc.

Fianna Fail’s Jerry ​O’Dea, Kevin Sheahan and Azad Talukder also voted in favour, as did Fine Gael’s Tom Ruddle. ​

With the vote tied at 16, it was left to Mayor Michael Collins to break the deadlock, by voting the motion down.

After, he said: “It was the will of the Limerick people to have a new directly elected mayor. I’m committed to supporting this process.”