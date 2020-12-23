Hollywood actor and wife share Christmas family photo from Limerick castle

HOLLYWOOD film star Dominic West and his Limerick wife Catherine FitzGerald have posted a Christmas greeting from their home, Glin Castle, this Wednesday morning.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor and his wife who is a landscape designer and gardener are photographed with their four children in a socially-distanced photograph taken on the grounds of the County Limerick castle.

The couple who also have a cottage in Wiltshire in the UK spend much of their free time in Glin and are a very popular couple in the locality. Dominic is a regular participant in the annual Christmas swim at Glin Pier.

The actor, 51, who has starred in The Wire and The Affair was at the centre of a media storm in October when he was photographed cuddling his co-star Lily James in Rome.

However, both Dominic and Catherine have insisted their marriage is strong, reinforcing this message again with their Christmas greeting on Instagram.

“Happy Christmas from Glin Castle!” the post reads.

The post has been met with hundreds of ‘likes’ and messages of support.

“May Christmas bless you all with health, happiness and wonderful surprises,” reads one message.

Just last Christmas multi-Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift enjoyed a festive holiday in Glin Castle with her boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn.

Glin Castle is located in the middle of a 400-acre wooded demesne on the banks of the Shannon.

The present Glin Castle which succeeds the medieval ruin in the village was built in the late 18th century.