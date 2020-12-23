Limerick Weather: Risk of heavy rain leading to spot flooding

IT is a wet and windy start to today with the risk of locally heavy rain leading to spot flooding. Rainfall on high ground may turn wintry and fall as sleet. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in fresh to strong northerly winds reaching gale force for a time along coasts.

Becoming mostly dry and clear tonight, with isolated showers in the north. Lows of -2 to +2 degrees, with a sharp frost and a risk of icy patches. Moderate northerly winds, easing light northwesterly by Thursday morning.