Gardai issue warning following spate of daytime burglaries in Limerick

Gardai are appealing to homeowners to be vigilant following a recent spate of burglaries across Limerick as people move around more with the lifting of public health restrictions.

Divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, says people should be aware of the recent trend as we head into Christmas Week..

“I want to highlight the times that these break into homes happened. For instance there was a burglary in Ballingarry at around 12midday, in Clarina at 10.15am,, in Foynes between 7am and 3pm and in Ballyclough at around 12 midday,” she said.

“These burglaries were on different days but it’s important to know that a very large percentage of burglaries happen during the day,” she explained.

Separetly, she is appealing to people to ensure their homes are properly secure at all times.

“In one recent incident, students in the Castletroy area went to the trouble of locking the interior doors of their house but neglected to lock the back door. A thief walked in, kicked in the interior locked doors and took two televisions and some clothes,” said Sgt Leetch.