BREAKING: Daily rise in Limerick Covid-19 cases as national figures confirmed

As of midnight Monday December 14, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 25 of these news cases are in Limerick.

Limerick's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 128.8, sixth in the country, with the national average at 84.7.

There have been 251 new cases in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.



As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,134 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Recent figures in Limerick

11/12: 16 cases

12/12: 16 cases

13/12: 30 cases

14/12: 18 cases

Today 15/12: 25