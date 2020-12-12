Limerick GAA fan Mikey slept in hay barns, sheds and bedded down in boreens

THERE will be no fans in Croke Park on Sunday but even before Covid arrived, attending matches has become a much more clinical experience compared to the days of old.

Nowadays, transport to games is by car or train, a walk to the ground with comfortable seats – no newspapers required under your backside – and an excellent view. There are even corporate boxes for those that can afford it. After the match is another trip door to door home or a stay in a hotel.

Compare this to the tales of Mikey Ryan, the self-styled Mayor of Garryowen, and his generation. As Limerick look forward to their second All-Ireland final appearance in three years, Mikey has looked back.

“We were reared on stories about the great Limerick sides of the 1930s – the Mackeys, Jackie Power, Timmy Ryan, Paddy Clohessy, ironman Mickey Cross and Paddy Scanlan,” said the massive Limerick hurling fan.

When he was old enough to go to matches, Mikey can remember bedding down in the Bunratty boreen in a dray cart after a trip to Ennis.

“Our pony Moll was our transport. I can’t forget the night we took the goods wagon and wound up in Thurles at midnight. I slept in a shed that night. Defeat was our lot with Christy Ring our undoing.

“Another night we slept in a hay barn. We managed to get a lift home to Limerick the next day courtesy of a furniture van. Such are my memories of the great game,” said Mikey.

As bad luck would have it he was stuck in Holyhead in 1973 when Limerick bridged a 33 year All-Ireland gap.

Mikey didn’t think he would have to wait another 45 years to see a Limerick man lift Liam MacCarthy. He was back for 1974, 1980, 1994, 1996 and 2007 but we know what happened there. But age 84, Mikey’s day and the day we were all waiting for came in 2018.

”Boy did I shout, ‘At last’ when Tom Condon caught that ball at the end against Galway. We owe a lot to the boys in green for all they have given us,” said Mikey.

In an eventful life, Mikey has met Sammy Davis Jnr, Jack Solomons, Jack Doyle and shook JFK’s hand in Greenpark to name but a view. But the one who left the biggest impression on him, literally, was the great Mick Mackey.

“When I was a boy we used to run to the Gaelic Grounds for all the training sessions. One evening a stray shot from Mick Mackey hit me full in the face. I can remember him shouting and roaring, ‘Young fella, are you alright?’. I had a highly prized black eye. When people asked me who hit me, I said Mick Mackey!” smiled Mikey.

Like the rest of us, he won’t be travelling too far on Sunday but is looking forward to the “Christmas final”.

“Well done John Kiely and his merry men. You’ve done us proud in reaching the Christmas final,” said Mikey, who is hoping that it will be a very merry Christmas for Limerick hurling supporters.

Click here or more on the build up to Sunday's All Ireland final