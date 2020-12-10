Phone belonging to Limerick farmer stolen while he was moving cattle

Farmers and other motorists are being warned to be vigilant following a number of recent thefts from vehicles - big and small!

In one incident, a farmer in the Cappamore are was loading cattle onto a truck when a silver car pulled up.

"A male jumped out, went into the farmer's van, came back out and drove off at speed. By the time the farmer could get to his van the thief was well gone along with his phone," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"I read recently that when there’s a theft from a car gardai find that one in three of those cars were left unlocked - your car isn’t definitely locked until you check the handle, don’t rely on the flashing lights or the sound of the locking mechanism, you could be pressing the unlock button," she added.

Gardai are also appealing to people to never leave anything in their car and not to use them for storing cash.

"Two cars were entered in the last week and cash stolen from them - one in Castletroy and one in Johnsgate Village believe it or not both of these car were left unlocked," said Sgt Leetch.

