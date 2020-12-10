Deaths in Limerick - December 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Philomena CURTIN (née Ahern) Berna, Templeglantine, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick and formerly of Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away at her residence on Monday December 7 2020.

Philomena is sadly missed by her husband Mossie, daughter Ide, sons Kevin and Laurence, Ide’s husband Danny, Laurence’s partner Sinéad, brothers Billy, Jimmy, Paddy and Gerard, sisters Elma and Tessie, mother-in-law Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. on route to The Church of The of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following :Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. May she rest in piece.

Family flowers only, please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Isaac Hennessy 6 Church Street, Glin, Limerick, peacefully at home with his family. Isaac will be sadly missed by his loving family; sisters Mary and Chris, brother Seán, brother-in-law Connie, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Special thanks to all the exceptional doctors especially his local GP Dr. Cassidy, nurses, and Milford Care Staff for the wonderful care given to Isaac.

Removal from his home for Requiem Mass this Friday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery. House private please. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. Anyone wishing to express sympathy may do so by using the Condolence Option below. Donations, if desired, to Miford Care Centre, Limerick

"May his Guardian Angel speed him home" - "May his gentle soul rest in peace"

---------------------------

The death has occurred of Christy Joyce Gouig, Castleconnell, Limerick, late of Limerick Corporation Parks Department. December 10th 2020 peacefully after a short illness at the University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Fionnuala and Barbara, sons in law James Brazil and James Rossiter, adored grandchildren Seán. Cathal, and Emer, brother George, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Saturday, 12th December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Messages of condolences can be left via the link below. Rest in peace

------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) O'Malley Clanmalire Crescent, Portarlington, Laois / Dromkeen, Limerick. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, family Tracie, Tina, Patrick, Eileen and Mark, brothers, sister, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Patsy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Rest In Peace.

-------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Brazil (née O'Regan) Thomastown, Kilfinane, Limerick Formerly of Crooha East, Adrigole, Beara, Kerry, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Predeceased by her brothers Con, Jerry and Paddy, sisters Mary, Nora and Helena. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie, son-in-law Mike, her adoring grandchildren Catriona, Michael, Martha, Pádraig and Helena, her sister and best friend Janie O'Brien (Thomastown) nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and wonderful friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane on Saturday, 12th December, at 11am burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Her family would like to thank you for your kindness and understanding at this time. If you wish you may leave a message in the condolence section below.

MAY SHE REST IN PACE.

---------------------------------------

