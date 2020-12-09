Gardai warn Limerick shoppers to watch out for 'shoulder surfing' this Christmas

Gardai are advising people to remain vigilant when shopping on busy streets or in shopping centres between now and Christmas.

In addition to protecting themselves from Covid-19 by observing social distancing and public health rules, gardai are reminding people to also take measures to protect valuables such as handbags, wallets and phones.

“A crowded area is perfect for pick pockets. Ladies should wear a small cross body bag and should only bring what cards they require with a small amount of cash and their phone. Men should keep their wallets and phones in the breast pocket of their jacket or front pocket of your jeans – never put them in your back pocket,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Be cautious of ‘shoulder surfing’ when using your bank cards, somebody could be trying to see your pin number so put your card away safely after you use it, don’t rush away from the checkout with it in your hand, you may drop it,” she added.

Sgt Leetch is also urging people to make sure they properly lock their cars when they put shopping in the boot.

“If you do a lot of shopping and you must bring it to the boot of your car, make extra sure that you lock your boot if you’re going back for more shopping. Thieves often follow people to their cars in the hope that the boot might be left unlocked and they can help themselves to your shopping,” she said.

