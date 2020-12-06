BREAKING: Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick cancelled 'due to the safety of actors being compromised'

CONTROVERSIAL Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick has been cancelled.

It was announced by the organisers of Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick and Limerick Racecourse, where it was being held. Limerick Racecourse is not involved in the organising or running of the event.

In a statement, Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick said: "We cancelled this event due to the safety of our actors being compromised. Our excellent actors are worthy of respect and security. The angry and abusive customers, most of whom have yet to even attend the event, have and are still currently barraging them with mindless disrespect and hurtful words.

"They are also sharing photos of underage actors on social media which we feel should be removed immediately. These are very young actors who worked very hard and don't deserve this backlash."

They said: "A full refund will be given to anyone that has a valid ticket for today and any upcoming dates. This will be done automatically and you will receive an email confirmation of same from Eventbrite."

A post on the Limerick Racecourse Facebook page reads: "The Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick event has been cancelled. For further queries please contact the organisers on Drivethrulimerick@gmail.com"

The Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick experience promised "a drive past gingerbread houses, the sorting office where elves are wrapping all the presents, Santa’s living room and more".

However, parents who brought their children on its first day on Saturday have been left bitterly disappointed.

Dozens took to social media to express their anger and a number also contacted the Limerick Leader.

International bestselling author, Darren Shan, wrote on Facebook: "It's a totally substandard experience. What was advertised were a series of drive past ‘gingerbread houses’, what we got was cheap green gazebos with virtually no props. Wrapping up three boxes and putting a sign hanging from a cheap bit of tinsel at the workshop was pathetic. No attempt to give us what we were promised in the map sent out before the event."

Fine Gael Cllrs Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan and Daniel Butler also voiced their concern and made representations.

"I have spoken to the Limerick Racecourse manager several times this morning following huge disappointment from parents with this event yesterday. He has now advised it is being cancelled," said Cllr O'Sullivan.

Cllr Butler said since early yesterday evening he has been "overwhelmed with people contacting me very upset and angry at what they experienced as part of the Christmas Drive Thru event in Limerick Racecourse".

"The pictures I received and the written experiences are truly shocking. While monitoring activity on their Facebook account I witnessed angry and upset comments being deleted at an incredible pace to be eventually shut down.’

"In a tough year, to see people pay out €38 for something that has created this level of upset is a disgrace. Our own family booked into this event and have heeded warnings not to attend as it would ruin the magic of Christmas.

"As a father I can empathise with the upset families and I intend on pursuing this until I get a clear understanding how this was allowed to happen," said Cllr Butler.