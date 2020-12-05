WATCH: All Limerick school wants for Christmas is Liam

CIAN Lynch’s flicks and Kyle Hayes' speed are just some of the catchy lyrics in a cracking new song performed by a Limerick school ahead of next weekend’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Monagea National School in west Limerick have gone all out ahead of the showdown with Waterford, putting their own Limerick twist on the Mariah Carey Christmas classic, All I Want For Christmas is You.

The performance, which has been viewed 13,000 times on Twitter and is being widely shared on social media, has reference to everything from Covid to the late Dolores O’Riordan.

Best of luck to our @LimerickCLG homegrown heroes. Here’s the full version of ‘All we want for Christmas is Liam.’ @TLC_Limerick #UpLimerick pic.twitter.com/Hsy2DE3Cle December 4, 2020

The song is an entry to Team Limerick Clean-Up’s competition, The Treaty Rallying Call which is encouraging fans across the city and county to show their support for the team ahead of the December 13 hurling showpiece in Croke Park.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is calling on fans to don their colours and record a short video message of support for the Limerick hurlers, to be shown to them ahead of the final. Schools and individuals are encouraged to send a short video message, 30 seconds or less, for the team ahead of their second big day in HQ in three years.

The best and most passionate entries will win a visit from some of the hurlers to their school or club, and they’ll bring signed jerseys with them, too.

To enter, all fans must do is turn their camera phone on selfie mode, hit record and tell John Kiely and his team exactly how much they mean to them. Words that will hopefully be ringing in their ears as they emerge into an empty Croke Park for the All-Ireland final.

Fans are asked to share their videos of support to info@teamlimerickcleanup.ie, any of the TLC social media channels, or by using #UpLimerick. With timings tight and the final just around the corner, deadline for entry is Tuesday, December 8 at 5pm. Send your name and location with your video.