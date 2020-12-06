Limerick man banned for two years for 'drink driving'

A YOUNG man has been put off the road for two years for drink driving. Michael Lundon, aged 24, of Brackvoan, Bruff pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court. Inspector Ollie Nally said gardai observed a silver Golf on the R512 at Ard na Ri, Bruff at 3.35am on October 6, 2019.

“The car was being driven over the white line and back. Due to the poor driving they stopped the car and got a strong smell of alcohol from the defendant,” said Insp Nally.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Lundon, said his client is a young man who works locally.

“He shouldn’t have been on the road. He apologises to the gardai and the court,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr Lundon €500 and disqualified him from driving for two years.