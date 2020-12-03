Man about town: Limerick’s most stylist man update

WE are into the home straight of Limerick’s Most Stylish Man 2020 and the closing date to enter or to nominate someone is fast approaching.

The window to enter will close this Friday night at 12 midnight. If you are not in by that point I am sorry to say that you cannot win.

I’m delighted to announce that we have already had dozens and dozens of entries from men of all ages and from loving friends and family members of very stylish Limerick men, but, we’ve also had a lot of people who are confused about the rules and the method of entry – one person thought they would have to compete in a pageant - so, I’ll state the rules again for anyone who needs to hear them.

To enter, you simply have to nominate yourself or someone close to you by submitting between one and three pictures of outfits they have put together, say why they deserve to win and email it to at patmcloughney@hotmail.com me or DM me on my Instagram @iammcloughney. You only have a few days left to do this so please, if you are considering entering or want to enter someone. DO IT NOW!

A shortlist of six will be chosen by our panel of judges comprised of Limerick lady and social media influencer Sinead O’Brien, one of Ireland’s top models Shauna Lindsay, GAA Superstar and Littlewoods Ireland Brand Ambassador Cian Lynch and Miss Limerick Kyla McGowan. The shortlist of finalists will then move forward to a poll in the Limerick Leader with the outright winner being chosen by the public.

The winner of Limerick’s Most Stylish Man 2020 will be announced in the second week of December and will be presented with their trophy and their prizes at the Limerick Leader offices.

Of course I have to mention the prizes again because they are INSANE!

The complete list of prizes for Limericks Most Stylish Man 2020 is as follows….

1. A free suit, shirt and tie from Connolly Man.

2. A €100 voucher from Selected Ireland.

3. A €200 voucher for men’s products from Brown Thomas Limerick.

4. A €200 voucher from Complete Laser Care.

5. A €15 voucher from Nom Treats.

6. A year's supply of toothpaste from L.A. Pacific.

7. A €100 Boots voucher.

8. A €100 alterations voucher from the Zipyard.

9. A one night stay with B&B in the executive suite at the Limerick City Hotel.

10. A €50 Gym Plus Coffee voucher.

11. A men’s gift set from L’Oreal.

12. A fitness pack from The Good Food Outlet.

13. 8 weeks of Online personal training with fitness influencer Tracey Collopy.

14. A €100 voucher for Alexandra Dental or Alexandra Aesthetics.

15. A men’s spa treatment at One Pery Square.

16. A €200 voucher for Three Stories.

17. A meal voucher for Magee Choo’s.

18. A family box from the Chicken Hut.

19. A €50 voucher and hair products from Oscar & Co Barbers.

20. A €100 voucher from Keanes Jewellers.

21. A winner’s trophy from Newbridge Silverware.

22. A free skin consultation and products from Bio Fresh Skincare valued at €150.

This is an incredible opportunity to make someone’s Christmas with these incredible prizes. So don’t delay, enter today.

Best of luck to all.